Here’s How Many Street Crimes Have Occurred in Karachi This Year

Criminals have taken over the streets in Karachi once again as thousands of cases of street crimes have been reported in the provincial capital since the turn of the year.

According to the official statistics obtained from all police stations in Karachi, more than 11,000 complaints of street crimes have been filed against both known and unknown suspects between 1 January and 15 February.

This means that since 1 January, Karachi has witnessed 244 cases of street crimes every day and 10 cases every hour. It must be kept in mind here that these are the number of cases which have been reported to the authorities. Taking unreported cases into account, the total number of cases will certainly exceed 11,000.

13 people, including police officials and a journalist, have been killed and 80 people have been injured for putting up resistance during the incidents of street crimes.

3,845 mobile phones have been snatched while 6,087 motorcycles and 296 cars have been stolen from all over the city. This does not include the number of motorcycles and cars snatched during street crimes.

On the other hand, the performance of Karachi Police remains abysmal as the department has failed miserably to rein in the rampant street criminals. The numbers of criminals arrested remain disproportionate with the cases reported since 1 January.