Here’s the Real Story Behind Faulkner and PCB Row

Quetta Gladiators’ left-arm seamer, James Faulkner accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of not honoring the contractual agreement as he did not receive the payment due for his participation in the league. Faulkner took to Twitter to accuse the PCB and announce that he will no longer be partaking in the tournament due to the ‘disgraceful’ behavior of the PCB.

Faulkner’s tweet caused a roar in the cricketing fraternity as the netizens were quick to realize that this is the first such incident in PSL’s seven-year history. Hundreds of players who have participated in the tournament have never complained about any such issue and England’s Ravi Bopara had also previously stated that PSL has never made any late payments.

The cricketing fraternity in the country started to raise question marks on the legitimacy of Faulkner’s tweet. Well, according to the sources, Faulkner’s tweet does not hold true as PCB had asked Faulkner to leave the tournament instead of him deciding to quit on his own.

According to details, PCB had released 70% of the payment to a bank account given to them by Faulkner but Faulkner wanted it to be reversed as he no longer uses that bank account. The process of the payment was taking time, not due to any fault of the PCB. The rest of the 30% payment was set to be paid by the end of the tournament. This did not sit well with Faulkner as he threatened the PCB that he will go back to Australia and warn the Australian Cricket Board to not send their national team to Pakistan.

Sources revealed that Faulkner was under the influence of alcohol and also misbehaved with the security and the management of the hotel late last night. It is reported that Faulkner through his helmet at the chandelier in the hotel and also threw out his luggage from the upper lobby to the main hall of the hotel.

PSL management did not take lightly to Faulkner’s rude behavior and asked him to leave the hotel and go back to his country.

This isn’t the first time that James Faulkner has run into trouble due to his ill attitude. Last year, Big Bash League (BBL) outfit, Hobart Hurricanes canceled his contract due to his obnoxious behavior and as a result, he was not part of any team for BBL 2022.