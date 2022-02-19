Peshawar Zalmi’s Two Key Players Leave PSL 7 Midway

Peshawar Zalmi suffered a huge blow at the crucial stage of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Sherfane Rutherford have been ruled out from the remaining matches of PSL.

According to the details, the right-handed batter, Tom Kohler-Cadmore will not be available for the play-offs stage due to injury while Sherfane Rutherford who scored 16 runs from 9 balls against Islamabad United will leave the season due to personal commitments and both the players will take the flight back homes.

On the other hand, the franchise has named an English all-rounder, Benny Howell, as a replacement for the remaining matches of PSL and will be available for the selection. Benny Howell remained quite impressive during Bangladesh Premier League.

Peshawar Zalmi are currently in the 3rd spot of the PSL points table. The side has won 5 out of their 9 matches and has already qualified for the next stage. Zalmi will be playing their last match of the league stages against Lahore Qalandars on February 21 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.