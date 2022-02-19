Today’s PSL Schedule for 27th Match – Feb 19th, 2022

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Lahore Qalandars will face off against Islamabad United in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The match will be played tonight on 7:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Islamabad United will be looking to pull off a win with a depleted side and book their place in the PSL playoffs for the sixth time in their history. Meanwhile, Lahore have already qualified for the playoffs but a win will ensure their second spot in the table.

Lahore will be looking to quickly bounce back after their disappointing defeat to arch-rivals Karachi Kings last night. While they have already bagged 10 points in the table, a loss for Qalandars will provide an opportunity to Peshawar Zalmi to leap-frog them in the second spot.

Islamabad on the other hand started the tournament brilliantly but injuries and major stars pulling out of the tournament have had an adverse impact on their team combination. Islamabad need one win in their last two matches to ensure their qualification into the next round.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Saturday, 19 February Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars 7:30 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides: