PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Match Live – 19th Feb, 2022

Islamabad United look to qualify for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) play-offs as they face Lahore Qalandars in the 27th Match of PSL 7. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30pm on Saturday, 19 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The high-pulsating match can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Lahore Qalandars have already qualified for the PSL playoffs and currently sit at the second spot with 5 wins and 3 losses in 8 matches. Islamabad on the other hand are at the 4th spot and need a win from their final two group stage matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Lahore will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the previous match while Islamabad will be hoping that their depleted side can pull off a win over the Qalandars.

The encounter between the two teams will be broadcasted live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live streaming can also be viewed on Cricwick app, Daraz app, and Tapmad Tv.

Ball-by-ball updates and live commentary of the match can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.