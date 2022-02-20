Updated PSL 7 Points Table After Multan’s Victory Over Islamabad in Match 29

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.
Islamabad managed to scrape it to the PSL playoffs despite losing to Multan in their last match of the group stage.
Islamabad got off to a shambolic start as Multan’s experienced bowling unit picked wickets at regular intervals and restricted the run flow. Late flurry from Musa Khan helped Islamabad to cross the 100-run mark. Islamabad scored 105/7, the lowest total in the competition so far.
Multan struggled early on in the innings as well as they lost three wickets in the first few overs. Rizwan and Willey steadied the ship and chased down the total with 6 wickets in hand.
Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|10
|9
|1
|–
|18
|+1.253
|Lahore Qalandars
|9
|6
|3
|–
|12
|+0.852
|Peshawar Zalmi
|9
|5
|4
|–
|10
|-0.381
|Islamabad United
|10
|4
|6
|–
|8
|-0.069
|Quetta Gladiators
|10
|4
|6
|–
|8
|-0.708
|Karachi Kings
|10
|1
|9
|–
|2
|-0.891
