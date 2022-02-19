Shahid Afridi Slams James Faulkner for Defaming PSL

Shahid Afridi has responded to James Faulkner’s accusations against PCB as he left PSL. The star cricketer has expressed disappointment over James Faulkner’s allegations terming them ‘baseless’.

Shahid Afridi has given his take on the allegations leveled by Quetta Gladiators’ James Faulkner against Pakistan Cricket Board. Shahid Afridi declared the statement as an attack against Pakistan’s efforts to make foreign players feel welcomed.

Taking to his Twitter account, former Quetta Gladiators’ cricketer wrote, “Disappointed with James Faulkner’s comments who reciprocated Pakistan’s hospitality and arrangements by leveling baseless allegations.”

James Faulkner has claimed that PCB has not paid him for representing Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7, while PCB has denied the accusation. Shahid Afridi, supporting PCB’s stance, added to his statement, “We all have been treated with respect and never ever our payments have been delayed.”

Further condemning James Faulkner’s behavior that defamed Pakistan Super League in the cricket fraternity, Shahid Afridi said, “No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan and Pakistan cricket and the brand of Pakistan Super League.”

Shahid Afridi had earlier withdrawn from PSL 7 earlier due to a back injury.

Check out PSL Schedule and PSL Stats.