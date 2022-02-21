Experts Amazed at Pakistan’s New Fighter Jets More Powerful Than JF-17, F-16 & Rafale

The unofficial images of the Chinese Chengdu J-10C semi-stealth 4.5-gen advanced multirole fighter jets with the markings of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) appeared online last week.

While the deal between China and Pakistan for the acquisition of a total of 36 J-10Cs is expected to be made official on the occasion of the Pakistan Day Parade on 23 March with the induction of 25 jets initially, defense experts have lauded the strengthening bilateral defense cooperation between the two neighbors.

Speaking in this regard, Executive Chief Editor of the Chinese magazine, Shipborne Weapons, Shi Hong, said that the J-10C deal marks the beginning of a new era of defense cooperation between China and Pakistan as it is the first time ever that the former has exported the jets to any other country.

The J-10C jet is more powerful than JF-17, which has been developed jointly by China and Pakistan, as it is larger in size and can carry more advanced fourth-generation air-to-air missiles including the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.

It is also more powerful than the American F-16 jet, which is in service with the PAF, and the French Rafale jet, which recently entered service with Indian Air Force (IAF).

Shi Hong clarified that J-10C will not replace the JF-17, which is in service with the PAF, but the combination of both jets will consolidate PAF’s aerial defensive and combat capacities.