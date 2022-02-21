Madinah Declared as World’s Safest City for Women

Madinah has been declared as the world’s safest city for solo women travelers by InsureMyTrip, a US-based travel insurance company.

Titled “World’s Safest Cities for Solo Women Travelers,” the ranking consists of 65 cities that are positioned on the basis of the perception of women who have visited them, with the city closest to the score of 10 being the safest.

ALSO READ Indian Spin Bowling Coach of Australian Team Pulls Out of Pakistan Tour

Since its inception in 2000, InsureMyTrip has been offering insights into travel destinations based on tourists’ ratings and reviews to help other travelers with their trips.

For the latest rankings, the women who have visited these 65 cities were asked the following two questions. How safe do they feel regardless of their gender? How safe do they feel walking alone at night?

Respondents who have visited Madinah gave it a perfect score against both questions, making it the world’s safest city for solo women travelers.

Speaking in this regard, Vice President InsureMyTrip, Suzanne Marrow, said:

Everyone deserves to feel safe while traveling. At InsureMyTrip we strive to take the worry out of travel, because it should be fun. We hope this ranking empowers more women to travel, with or without a companion.

ALSO READ Tentative Dates for Matric and Inter Exams in Sindh Revealed

Besides, Dubai has been ranked on the list as well. It is the world’s third safest city for women. On the other end of the spectrum, Delhi and Paris have been ranked as one of the world’s least safe cities for women.

Let’s have a look at the top 5 and bottom 5 cities on the list of the World’s Safest Cities for Solo Women Travelers.

5 Safest Cities for Women

City Country Rank Madinah Saudi Arabia 1st Chiang Mai Thailand 2nd Dubai UAE 3rd Kyoto Japan 4th Macao China 5th

5 Least Safe Cities for Women