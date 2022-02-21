Oppo Pad Specs and Renders Leaked Days Ahead of Launch

Oppo will soon be announcing the latest Find X5, X5 Pro, and X5Pro Dimensity Edition on 24th February. The company will also be unveiling the Enco X2 and the OPPO Pad at the same event.

The Oppo Pad will be arriving as the company’s first-ever tablet. Days ahead of its launch, the OPPO Pad has been listed at JD.com for reservations.

Tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared the detailed specifications of the tablet.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Will be Named After Cats [Leak]

The Oppo Pad is rumored to come with a 10.95-inch LCD with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. The tablet also supports 10-bit colors and a 120Hz refresh rate.

OPPO Pad Rear Side Look.

3 Colours pic.twitter.com/JH4st70Ld1 — Mayank Kumar ❂ (@MayankkumarYT) February 14, 2022

Measuring 6.9/7.05mm in thickness and weighing 507/510 grams, official renders reveal that the pad sports slim bezels. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with RAM variations of 6GB and 8GB and internal storage capacities of 256GB.

Featuring an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, OPPO Pad packs an 8MP front camera with a 13MP rear camera. The device comes with Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers and support for Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO connectivity.

The device also includes a stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and is expected to be unveiled in three different colors: black, purple, and silver. Both the black and purple models feature the OPPO Pad branding underneath the LED-flash assisted camera. While the silver model sports a different design below the camera.