Pakistan Exempts 45% Tax on Import of Afghani Chilghoza

The Government of Pakistan has exempted 45 percent regulatory duty on imports of pine nuts from Afghanistan to support the current regime in the neighboring country.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification on Monday in this regard. According to the notification, the import of pine nuts from Afghanistan is exempted from regulatory duty. Currently, the Pakistan government is charging a 45 percent regulatory duty on the import of pine nuts from Afghanistan.

The Pakistan government has already taken several steps to help the Afghanistan government.

Earlier, Pakistan also exempted different Afghani products from regulatory duty on import to the country. The government is also facilitating Afghanistan by allowing trade in Pakistani Rupee instead of the US Dollars on 17 different items exported to Afghanistan.