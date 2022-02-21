Supernet Secures Multiple Contracts from ZTBL Worth Over Rs. 450 Million

Supernet has been awarded multiple contracts worth over Rs. 450 million by Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) after a competitive bidding process. The contracts will help ZTBL strengthen the communication and IT infrastructure of its nationwide branch network, mostly in the rural areas of Pakistan.

Supernet is actively upgrading the communication infrastructure of the bank with multi-medium communication networks enabling the availability of high-level uptimes for branches to communicate with their head office. This will be a managed service model where Supernet will do installation and configuration of its Wide Area Network (WAN) with ZTBL’s already existing devices for end-to-end seamless communication. The nationwide presence of Supernet’s engineering resources will ensure smooth and fast deployment of this system.

ALSO READ Pakistani Freelancers Enjoy Massive Increase in Earnings

Furthermore, Supernet will also upgrade the current Local Area Network (LAN) at all of the bank’s 450+ branches across Pakistan, ensuring the installation of high-quality passive infrastructure of power and data communication. The bank’s appetite, demand, and design of next-generation LAN will ensure a long-term and durable infrastructure availability in remote areas, which is quite a challenge.

ZTBL’s Executive Vice President and CIO, Mr. Aamir Zaffar Chaudry, commented, “We are depending upon the Supernet outreach in rural areas to help us in our LAN & WAN projects /operations. Our past experience with Supernet gives us the confident that they will come good on our expectations.”

Hassan Jafri, Vice President and Business Unit Head of Supernet, commented, “Award of these contracts translates trust of our client in our services. We are excited and keen to be part of strengthening networks for ZTBL that will ensure helping our country’s agriculture -ecosystem. We will continue working with ZTBL to bring further innovative solutions and their implementation to deliver a true essence of technology for agriculture.”

With the presence of its engineering resources all over Pakistan, Supernet has a long-standing experience in providing ICT services to corporate customers. Supernet has expanded its portfolio of services to include cyber security solutions, power solutions, IT Infrastructure Solutions, and software & application solutions.