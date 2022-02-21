PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Match Live – 21th Feb, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will come face to face in the 30th and final group stage encounter scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm on Saturday, 21 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Both Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have qualified for the next stage as they sit in the second and third positions on the points table respectively. Even if Peshawar win today’s clash, they will likely stay on the third spot as the Qalandars’ run-rate is better.

On the other hand, Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi will be trying even harder to defeat Lahore with a big margin to push the opposition to the third while Shaheen’s Qalandars have bounced back after a defeat against Karachi Kings with a sensational victory over Islamabad United.

The encounter between the two teams will be broadcasted live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan.

