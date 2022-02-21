Qualcomm Will Finally Support Smaller Video File Size for Smartphones

Despite offering good CPU performance, class-leading GPUs, and good connectivity, one feature that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon flagship processors have lacked for a couple of years now, is support for the AV1 video codec.

Previously, minor details of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 surfaced online, revealing that it could be the first Qualcomm chipset to get AV1 support, making this upcoming chip a major upgrade over its predecessors.

Why AV1 Matters

The AV1 codec is an impressive upgrade offering better video quality for the same file size. If viewed at the same video quality, AV1 reduces the file size, freeing up valuable space in return. Another benefit is that it is 30 percent more efficient than the H.265 codec, making the upgrade particularly well-suited for streaming Netflix and YouTube, which already support the AV1 codec.

However, it’s clear that Qualcomm is jumping on the bandwagon of AV1 support quite late, especially when Samsung and MediaTek had already announced AV1 support for their chipsets. MediaTek’s previously announced Dimensity 1000 chipset series, comes with AV1 support, while Samsung’s, Exynos 2100 SoCs launched back in 2021, came equipped with AV1 support.

Speculations further suggest that Qualcomm plans to launch this upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by the end of this year. Currently, however, there are no details on whether the chip will be manufactured on a cutting-edge process, or stick to the 4nm process of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

Additionally, the news arrives a couple of months after reports suggested that Google was readying a Chromecast with Google TV that would offer AV1 support. Looks like this is just the start of AV1 becoming mainstream.