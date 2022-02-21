Shaheen Wins T20I Bowling Performance of the Year Award

ESPNcricinfo has announced Pakistan star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, as the winner of the ‘T20I Bowling Performance of the Year’ award for his magical spell against the top Indian batters in the T20 World Cup last year in UAE.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who also won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award earlier this year, took three wickets for 31 runs by sending back the top three Indian batters, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli to the pavilion to play a major part in Pakistan’s victory against India.

Shaheen Shah’s spell with the new ball also reminded fans of Muhammad Amir’s breathtaking performance in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017 against the arch-rivals in England. Muhammad Amir who was in supreme form at the time took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan.

After winning the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award, the pacer had told the media that the spell against India was a memorable one for him. Shaheen further said that this was his best performance ever.

It is pertinent to mention that, Shaheen Shah has won several awards for his brilliant performance in international cricket. The young pacer won PCB’s Impactful Performance of the Year 2021, and Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year of 2021. He was also part of the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year and ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year in 2021.