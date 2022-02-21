Tentative Dates for Matric and Inter Exams in Sindh Revealed

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has convened a meeting of its Steering Committee on Tuesday, 22 February to decide the schedule for the Matriculation and Intermediate annual examinations across the province.

The agenda conveyed to the committee members and chairpersons of the boards recommended that the examinations be held from 17 May and 1 June, respectively.

The session will be chaired by provincial Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, who will also approve the academic calendar for the new session.

The Education Department has suggested starting the new academic session from 1 August. Also, a proposal was submitted for the summer vacations to be given in June and July, and winter vacations between 22 and 31 December in schools across the province.

The attendees of the meeting will also finalize the schedule for admissions in Matriculation, First Year, and Intermediate, and the announcement of results for these classes. They will also consider approving the vacations announced by education institutions for the ongoing year. As per the agenda, there has been no change in the number of holidays of the institutions.

According to the proposal, the examinations for grades 1 to 8 are to be conducted in the first week of May.