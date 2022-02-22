2 Teams Confirm Their Spot in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The United Arab Emirates and Ireland have officially qualified for the first round of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Both the teams will join Sri Lanka, Namibia, West Indies, and Scotland in the first round of the competition.

UAE qualified for the tournament after defeating Nepal in the semi-finals of the Global Qualifiers A. UAE opted to bat first and took the game to the opposition straight away. Mohammad Waseem scored 70 runs off 48 balls to help UAE post a total of 175/7.

In reply, Nepal was bundled out for 107 with UAE’s left-arm spinner picking up a five-wicket haul to hand UAE a 68 run victory. UAE will now face Ireland in the final of the qualifiers to determine the winner of the trophy.

Ireland, on the other hand, also registered a convincing 56 run victory over Oman in the other semi-final. Ireland was put in to bat by Oman, a decision they regretted later as Ireland posted a challenging 165/7 total on the board.

Oman was knocked over for 109 runs as they were unable to handle a professional bowling performance by the Irish bowling unit.

The two teams will be joined by two additional teams from Global Qualifier B. The second qualifiers will take place in Zimbabwe in July and consists of eight teams. Hong Kong, Jersey, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda, United States of America, and Zimbabwe are scheduled to take part in the tournament and the two finalists will make their way to the 2022 T20 World Cup.