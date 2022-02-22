Albania Wants Enhanced Trade Relations with Pakistan

The Non-Resident Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Albania Kastriot Robo has said that his country wants to enhance trade relations with Pakistan as there are great opportunities for increasing the volume of trade between the two countries that should be exploited for mutual benefits.

He said this while exchanging views with the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

ALSO READ Pakistani National Dr Tahseen Appointed World Bank’s Country Director

The envoy said that Albania holds an important geographical location and promoting mutual cooperation would enable Pakistan to get better access to European and Balkan markets. He said that there was a huge potential for the development of tourist resorts in Albania and emphasized that Pakistan investors should capitalize on these investment opportunities.

He said that many Pakistani workers are already working in the construction sector in Albania and increased cooperation between the two countries would open new avenues for Pakistani workers. He invited the ICCI delegation to visit Albania to explore new opportunities for business cooperation.

ALSO READ IMF Asks Pakistan to Continue Financial Improvement After Completing Review

Speaking at the occasion, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that Albania was an important part of the Western Balkan countries and Pakistan would like to develop close business relations with it to promote trade and exports to this part of the world.

He said that both countries should encourage the regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all potential areas of cooperation. He said that Albania should open its embassy in Pakistan that would facilitate the promotion of people-to-people contacts and trade ties between the two countries.