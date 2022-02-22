Donald Trump’s Social Media App is so Popular its Putting People on Waitlists

Truth Social, Donald Trump’s own social media platform has just become official after a long-standing venture. This marks the former US president’s return to social media after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other networks.

The ex-president was banned for his misleading and controversial posts, but now he can make an official comeback thanks to Truth Social. The app was launched on Monday morning (PST) and it instantly became the top free app available on the Apple App Store. It was downloaded automatically for people who had pre-ordered it.

The app is not available on the Google Play Store as of yet.

The surging demand caused problems for a lot of users trying to register their accounts. The app said:

Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.

The app was available to people even in its testing phase, but only to those who were invited to test it. The app calls itself a “champion of free speech” and hopes to draw people who feel suppressed on more established platforms.

However, it remains to be seen if Truth Social will be able to compete with social network giants and their unprecedented popularity. Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram are still the biggest social network names around the world, and reaching their level may not only be difficult, but impossible.

This is because Trump supporters mostly preside in the US, while the social media giants are highly popular all over the planet.