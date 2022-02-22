FIA Witnesses Record Increase in Cybercrime

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recorded an unprecedented increase in the number of cybercrime complaints at the turn of the year.

According to well-placed sources within the agency, the Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the FIA has registered nearly 8,500 complaints in January 2022 alone.

In view of the record increase in complaints, FIA has decided to upgrade its CCW as well as the processes of forensic, investigation, and prosecution to better tackle cybercrimes.

It has also decided to modernize the existing forensic laboratory of the CCW and enhance the capabilities of the officers deployed in the CCW after training.

The agency has also decided to launch an awareness campaign in educational institutions all over the country and publish a book to raise awareness regarding cybercrimes among youngsters as well as the general population.

Note that FIA has recorded a constant increase in cybercrime complaints each year since 2018. In 2018, over 16,000 cases were filed, and more than 48,000 cases were lodged in 2019. In 2020, over 94,000 cases were registered and in 2021, over 100,000 cases were reported.