FPSC Announces Decision on Retaking CSS Screening Test

The MCQ-based Preliminary Test (MPT) required as a prerequisite for the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam will not be retaken, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has clarified.

The first-ever CSS MPT was conducted on 20 February. The images of the question paper were uploaded on different social media platforms soon after the test commenced.

After the test, the aspirants alleged that the MPT was leaked before the test started and demanded FPSC to conduct the test once again to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

However, FPSC later clarified that the images of the MPT were shared after the test started which doesn’t affect its credibility, adding that the MPT conducted on 20 February will be considered for determining eligibility for the CSS exam.

Note here that the candidates are required to return the question papers of all FPSC tests and it is likely that the images of MPT were taken and shared by one of the invigilators.

In October last year, the Federal Government had introduced the mandatory MPT to effectively screen out serious candidates for the CSS exam. The first-ever MPT was held on 20 February and over 60,000 candidates reportedly took the test.