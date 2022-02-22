Huawei Teases New Smartphone in Launch Event Poster

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Huawei, via an official statement announced that the company will be holding its Smart Office Spring Conference at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022 scheduled on February 27 at 6:30 PM (PKT).

This is expected to be one of the biggest launch events by the company, potentially featuring several new products, including some of the latest smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other ecosystem products.

While currently, there is no official or unofficial information available regarding any of these upcoming products, the official poster may be hiding clever hints.

It reveals four planets circling a large planet at the center. The planets may be representing the company’s various products such as notebooks, tablets, or headphones, with the middle planet hinting towards an incoming smartphone launch. Additionally, it could be also be interpreted as the camera module of an upcoming smartphone as we have seen similar camera designs from the brand in the past.

The event is also expected to host the launch of the Huawei P50 derivative as well as Mate 40 derivative smartphones, both of which were recently spotted on the 3C certification database with model numbers NOH-AN50 and ABR-AL60, respectively.

We might also be getting a glance at the Huawei MatePad 10.4″ 2022 model which has recently received China’s MIIT certification. If we talk about the spec sheet of the new Huawei MatePad, it is expected to run HarmonyOS and house a 7,150mAh battery, under the hood, which will be 100mAh higher than the previous generation.