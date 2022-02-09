Huawei is Working on Wearables to Help the Blind

Similar to Xiaomi, Huawei also has a vast portfolio of electronics and gadgets. Other than smartphones, Huawei also works on smart home products, wearables, telecommunication devices, and even electric vehicles.

But now it seems that Huawei wants to experiment with medical assistance devices. A newly surfaced patent shows that the Chinese brand is working on a wearable that will help blind people navigate their daily lives.

This patent was spotted on China’s National Patent Database on the QCC website. It is titled “blind navigation wearable technology” and was published on the Chinese website on February 1, 2022.

The patent description does not include intricate details, but it gives a general idea of what the wearable will be like. The description says that this blind navigation device will be equipped with ultrasonic sensors which will send out ultrasonic signals in all directions and receive them after being reflected from the surroundings, similar to echolocation used by bats, dolphins, etc.

Using this data, the wearable will map out the surroundings and relay the information to the user. It is unclear how the information will be provided to the blind user in a way that is easily understandable. The patent description does not include this detail.

However, the entire process will be completely autonomous for user convenience.

Keep in mind that this is only a patent, something which is often scrapped by companies, and hence the final product never sees the light of the day.