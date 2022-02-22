Mohammad Haris Stuns Everyone With PSL 7’s Best Catch [Video]

Peshawar Zalmi’s emerging player, Mohammad Haris took a blinder of a catch during the final league match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on Monday.

With the playoff lineup already finalized, the game was a dead rubber and had played out so until the 20-year-old swung into action. He grabbed a one-handed blinder to dismiss Lahore batter, Kamran Ghulam.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 6th over during Lahore’s chase of the 159-run target.

Right-arm pacer, Arshad Iqbal bowled a short delivery outside off-stump to Kamran Ghulam, which took his bat’s top-edge, and the ball went high into the sky.

Hazratullah Zazai went for the catch, only to fumble the ball twice. Slipping from his grab, the ball was about to touch the ground when Haris, converging from the square-leg fence, attempted an outstretched dive forward to take the one-handed catch just millimeters above the ground.

Take a look at the catch:

Unable to judge from the naked eye, the on-field umpires referred the matter upstairs, where the Third Umpire confirmed that it was a clean catch after just one replay.

The catch, arguably the best of the season, sent social media into a frenzy. Here are some of the top reactions to Mohammad Haris’ super catch:

‘Best catch’

The best catch I've seen in a long time. The awareness, the commitment and the reflexes on this make is really special. Mohammad Haris continues to impress… #HBLPSL7 #LevelHaipic.twitter.com/g0C0AwD2vY — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 21, 2022

‘A miracle!’

Google aka Mohammad Haris, when asked to define what is a miracle man, what does he do? 👇pic.twitter.com/NSaqu2ggMg — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) February 21, 2022

‘Another level’

The catch even earned praise from cricket fans across the border: