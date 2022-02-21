Official: Here are the Fixtures for PSL 7 Playoffs

With the league stage of PSL 7 coming to its end, the four teams for the play-offs have been confirmed. Among the top four on the points table are Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United, while Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings are out of the tournament finishing at fifth and sixth spot respectively.

The top four teams will be participating in three play-off matches in the battle to reach the finals.

The Qualifier

The first match of the play-offs will be played on the 23rd of February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The Qualifier will feature the top two teams from the points table, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. As the name suggests, the team winning the qualifier will get a ticket to the final of PSL 7, while the losing team will get another chance to fight back in Eliminator 2.

Eliminator 1

The two teams finishing at third and fourth spots will lock horns in the first knock-out stage match of the tournament. Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will be in action on 24 February in Eliminator 1 of PSL 7. The winning side will face one more hurdle on the road to the finale, while the losing team will be knocked out.

Eliminator 2

The winner of Eliminator 1, either Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi will face the losing team from the Qualifier between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. Eliminator 2 is set to be the last face-off before the grand final as the victorious side of the 25th February clash will reach the final.

The winners of Qualifier and Eliminator 2 will then meet at Gaddafi Stadium on 27th February in the final fight for the coveted PSL 7 title.

Match Teams Date Venue Qualifier Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars 23 February 2022 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Eliminator 1 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United 24 February 2022 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Eliminator 2 Eliminator 1 Winner vs Qualifier Runner-up 25 February 2022 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore The Final Qualifier Winner vs Eliminator 2 Winner 27 February 2022 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

