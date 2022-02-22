PM Imran Khan Challenges Narendra Modi to a Live Debate [Video]

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday, offered to resolve all bilateral issues with neighboring India through a live TV debate with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

During an interview with Russia Today, PM Imran said that he would “love to debate with Modi on TV.” He said that it would be beneficial for the billion-plus people in the Indian subcontinent if the differences between the two nations could be resolved through debate.

PM Imran Khan said that the incumbent Indian government, led by Narendra Modi, is implementing the RSS-led Hindutva agenda.

“India should understand that rising hatred will increase bloodshed in the region,” he said.

To a question, he said that his government’s policy is to have trade with every country. “However, India became a hostile country, so trade with them became minimal,” PM said.

The Prime Minister further said that Pakistan shares strong ties with China, which has committed billions of dollars for infrastructure and other projects under its Belt and Road Initiative.

PM Imran’s interview came on the eve of his two-day visit to Moscow, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. This would be the first visit by a Pakistani leader to Russia in 23 years.

Speaking about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, PM Imran said that he considers “resolving conflicts through war a foolish act,” noting that any conflict between the two countries would harm developing countries.

When asked if the current hostilities between the two countries would impact his upcoming visit, the premier said:

“This doesn’t concern us, we have a bilateral relationship with Russia, and we really want to strengthen it.”

The complete interview can be watched here: