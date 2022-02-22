Then and Now: Salary Comparison of PSL Superstars in 2016 and 2022

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is undoubtedly one of the best T20 tournaments in the world. It has not only established its identity as one of the most competitive leagues across the globe but also proved to be the perfect breeding ground for budding talent.

Since its start in 2016, the league has served as a launchpad for over a dozen youngsters. Some of them are now making strides in the international arena, including Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. These players started in lower categories and are now the biggest PSL stars.

Following are seven local cricketers who crafted their success stories through PSL:

1. Asif Ali

Asif Ali, an exceptional timer of the ball, made his PSL debut for Islamabad United in the maiden season of the tournament. He was drafted in the Silver category with a salary cap of USD 25,000. Asif was the main catalyst of United’s win against Karachi Kings in PSL 2016. They went on to win the trophy that season.

In PSL 2017 he struggled early on, but regained his form in the knockout stages and scored heavily for Islamabad. However, it was his performances in the PSL 2018 and 2019 that made him a superstar for United. Scoring over 200 runs in both seasons while striking at over 150, Asif established himself as the first-choice power-hitter in Pakistan’s T20 cricket.

Those heroics earned him a national call-up for three T20Is against West Indies. Since then, Asif has played several vital cameos in the shortest format to get Pakistan over the line. His crucial innings against Afghanistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 are proof that Asif is an impact player, which makes him an ultimate Platinum pick in the PSL, with a salary cap of USD 170,000.

2. Babar Azam

Babar Azam made his PSL debut for Islamabad United in the Silver category, with a salary cap of USD 25,000. However, he got out on duck in his first match against Peshawar Zalmi and was dropped from the playing XI as United were struggling to find the right combination. The talented batter moved to Karachi Kings in the pre-draft trades ahead of PSL 2017.

He performed well in the 2017 season, scoring 291 runs at a batting average of 32.33 runs. Over the years, he became an integral part of the franchise and skipped through the ranks to become their ultimate choice in the Platinum category, with a salary cap of USD 170,000.

From a duck on debut to becoming PSL’s highest scorer with over 2,400 runs, Babar has shown brilliant transformation. The right-handed batter, who now leads the national side in all three formats as well as his franchise in the PSL, is an inspiration for many youngsters.

3. Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman was drafted by Lahore Qalandars in the Silver category (USD 25,000) ahead of the PSL 2017. In the first season, he showed glimpses of the class he possesses, particularly during a 33-ball 56 against Karachi, where he destroyed the opposition bowling. It earned him a call-up to Pakistan’s T20I side for the West Indies tour.

The dashing left-handed better could not express himself in the first couple of matches but announced himself at the international arena with a century in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy against archrivals India. Since then, Fakhar has been one of the most consistent top-order batters, both for Pakistan and his franchise, Lahore Qalandars. With over 1,850 runs in 59 matches, Fakhar Zaman is the third-highest scorer in the PSL. Only Babar Azam (2,413), and Kamran Akmal (1,896) have more runs in PSL than Fakhar Zaman.

From a Silver category player to being the first Platinum pick, Fakhar has come a long way.

4. Mohammad Rizwan

Unlike many others on the list, Mohammad Rizwan had made his international debut before the advent of PSL in 2016. Therefore, he was drafted in the Gold category by Lahore Qalandars in the inaugural edition of the PSL with a salary cap of USD 50,000. However, he failed to make an impact and was released before the PSL 2017 draft, only to be picked by Karachi Kings in the Silver category.

Rizwan spent a couple of years with Kings as a second-choice wicketkeeper and did not get the exposure he deserved at the franchise level.

However, a sudden national call-up after the sacking of Sarfaraz Ahmed following the 2019 World Cup changed Rizwan’s fortune. He made a valiant 95 at the Gabba against Australia to show the world what he is made of.

Rizwan continued his fine form in the domestic circuit, where he led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to the National T20 Cup title in 2020, followed by stunning 89 against New Zealand in the third T20 in December 2020, and then a match-winning 104 vs South Africa in February last year.

This golden run of consistent performances saw him transition from a benchwarmer for Karachi Kings to leading Multan Sultans to their maiden PSL title in his first season as a skipper. In PSL 2021, Rizwan was the second-highest scorer with 500 runs in 12 games. Ahead of the PSL 2022, he was elevated to the Platinum category.

5. Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali was recruited by Peshawar Zalmi in the Emerging category (USD 7,500) for the first edition of the PSL. He had a tough debut season where he managed only two wickets in three games. However, he came back stronger in the next season to finish as the team’s second-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets from 11 matches. The performance earned him a spot on the national team, which proved to be a life-changing event for his career.

The right-arm quick then went on to help Pakistan to their maiden ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The top wicket-taker in the tournament, Hasan ended up as the number 1 bowler in the ICC ODI Rankings by October that year.

The right-arm quick continued to impress both at the domestic and international level with his improved performances. In the PSL 2019, Hasan was the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 25 dismissals and was named the best bowler of the tournament.

After five seasons with Peshawar Zalmi, Hasan moved to Islamabad United in the Platinum category ahead of the PSL 6. In his first season with Islamabad, he took 13 wickets in 10 games, finishing with the best economy rate among pacers across both legs of the tournament and finishing in the official Team of the Tournament.

With 78 wickets from 62 outings, the second-highest wicket-taker of the PSL has been struggling for form of late. However, the 27-year-old Hasan, who is known for his fighting spirit, is confident of making a strong comeback soon.

6. Shadab Khan

Making strides in the 2016 U19 World Cup and the domestic circuit, Shadab Khan was picked by Islamabad United as their first emerging player in the PSL 2017 draft. Within six months, he proved his worth and was one of the main catalysts of Pakistan’s historic win over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. In his first calendar year in international cricket, he finished as Pakistan’s 2nd highest wicket-taker in ODIs and highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals.

Over the years, Shadab has developed himself as a bowling all-rounder and has played crucial knocks on multiple occasions to lead his franchise to victory. With the ball, he has taken 63 wickets in 59 matches to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker after Wahab Riaz (103), Hasan Ali (78), Shaheen Afridi (65), and Faheem Ashraf (63). Believing in his skills and abilities, Islamabad management handed him the captaincy armband ahead of the 2020 season.

7. Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the spearhead of Pakistan’s bowling attack, made his PSL debut for Lahore Qalandars in the Emerging category. The star fast bowler announced himself with a fiery spell of 5/4 against Multan Sultans in the third match of the season. The performance won him a place in the T20I squad against the West Indies.

He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and established himself as one of the most ferocious new-ball bowlers in the world. His magical spell against India in the T20 World Cup opener was a treat for cricket fans.

From being an Emerging pick to leading Lahore Qalandars as a Platinum player, Shaheen Afridi’s story is nothing short of a fairytale. In 47 matches across four seasons, Shaheen has already made 65 scalps.

Star Cricketers and Their First PSL Salaries

Player Team PSL Debut First Salary (USD) First Category Current Salary & Category (USD) Asif Ali Islamabad United 2016 25,000 Silver 170,000 (Platinum) Babar Azam Karachi Kings 2016 25,000 Silver 170,000 (Platinum) Fakhar Zaman Lahore Qalandars 2016 25,000 Silver 170,000 (Platinum) Hasan Ali Islamabad United 2016 7,500 Emerging 170,000 (Platinum) Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans 2016 50,000 Gold 170,000 (Platinum) Shadab Khan Islamabad United 2017 7,500 Emerging 170,000 (Platinum) Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars 2018 7,500 Emerging 170,000 (Platinum)

Note: The stats have been compiled after the end of PSL 7’s league stage. The teams mentioned in the table are players’ current teams. Also, note here that Platinum picks can be made between $130,000 and $170,000 as per the franchise’s purse rules for 2022. The salaries mentioned are the base PSL salaries according to categories.

