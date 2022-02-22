President Alvi Rides Karachi’s Green Line Bus

The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, rode in a Green Line bus for the first time on Monday alongside regular commuters from Numaish Chowrangi to Gurumandir and expressed his contentment with Karachi’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service.

He had purchased a ticket for the trip at the Green bus station at Numaish and took a tour along with PTI MPAs from Sindh and the federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

During his first trip on the newly inaugurated service, President Alvi told the media that the initiative had been introduced to help the residents of Karachi and is giving them a convenient traveling experience. He acknowledged that people were spending grueling hours commuting short distances but the BRT system has reduced it to minutes.

He added that countries all around the world are implementing the BRT system as well.

The President also spoke with female passengers on his trip, and they revealed their satisfaction with the facility and praised him for it.

