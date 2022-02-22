Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Facing Display Problems [Images]

Samsung had launched its highly-anticipated S22 flagship series at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked just a few weeks back and now recent reports suggest that the Ultra model is facing some weird display problems.

While so far there have been no reported problems with the Snapdragon variant, the Exynos variant seems to be suffering from a horizontal pixellated line on the display. Interestingly, all such cases show a line running across the phone’s display at roughly the same position.

While this could possibly be a software issue as changing the display mode to Vivid seems to fix the problem, it doesn’t appear to happen constantly, but rather primarily with videos or games.

The company is yet to acknowledge the issue and release a software fix for the bug. It still is an embarrassing issue, especially considering the phone’s not so cheap price tag. The issue comes while stock for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is being delayed through some retail channels due to high demand.

It has been crowned as one of the best smartphones to come out this year. The Galaxy S22 Ultra flaunts a 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with Quad HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It also makes use of an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader and is compatible with the S Pen as well.