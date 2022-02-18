Watch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Getting Run Over by a Car and Surviving [Video]

The Ultra variant of the recently launched Galaxy S22 trio has passed an extreme durability test. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was recently run over by a car as part of the durability test and it came out unscratched giving ‘weight’ to the Ultra in its name.

The smartphone went through a number of tests, including water resistance, and emerged as an all-rounder through all the tests thanks to the smartphone’s tough metal alloy frame that uses Armor Aluminum. We also know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is covered on both sides with Gorilla Glass Victus+ and is as durable and scratch-proof as advertised.

This newly introduced Armour Aluminum Frame of the Galaxy S22 Ultra definitely outshines that of last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra when put through the same tests, as it showed less scuffing and scratching.

As part of the test, the IP68 water-resistance capability of the device was also tested and the Galaxy S22 Ultra was unaffected even after being submerged in water. Although being rolled over by a car is not definitive proof of the durability of the smartphone, we are assured that it could outperform its predecessors in drop tests.