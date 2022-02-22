Samsung Introduces New Version of its Classic Over The Horizon Ringtone

Samsung is known to annually change the sound of its ‘Over the Horizon’ ringtone by keeping the core melody while asking different musicians to create new versions of it to keep the ringtone fresh to reflect the current mood and state of the world.

LA-based producer Kiefer Shackleford produced the latest 2022 rendition of ‘Over the Horizon.’ The rendition features cross-genre music including hip-hop influence and jazztronica sound.

The Galaxy S22 comes preloaded with the new ringtone as claimed by Shackleford.

Kiefer Shackleford comments:

A great roster of musicians has been a part of the Samsung Galaxy signature ringtone, which gave me the impression that Samsung is looking for some solid music, not just any other ringtone. You have a five to ten-second opportunity to bring a spark to everyone’s day, and I hope this hopeful, optimistic and wistful melody does the trick.

The behind-the-scenes and creative processes of music and animation production can be checked out here: