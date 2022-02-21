iPhone 14 Will Not Have Under-Display Touch ID – Leak

Under-screen fingerprint readers have been around in Android smartphones for quite some time now, which made iPhone users ponder whether they’ll be getting a similar feature anytime soon. While previous rumors did suggest that the upcoming iPhone 14 series was expected to be the first to ship with in-screen Touch ID, some recent reports have revealed that Apple is dropping the feature.

ALSO READ Apple Unveils Powerbeats Pro NBA75 Ivory Earbuds Limited-edition

While there’s no word from the company on why it decided to drop the feature all of a sudden but it looks like the company has decided to improve Face ID instead. Recent reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 14 series may feature under-screen Face ID instead of the previously speculated under-display fingerprint sensor. The reports further reveal that if the technology does not work according to Apple’s stringent requirements, it will most likely not be included in the final product.

Currently, the word on the street suggests that under-screen Face ID is not finalized as of yet, due to the massive toll it takes on the phone’s front camera’s image quality but the company is yet to reach a conclusion on this.

ALSO READ Apple to Launch a Redesigned MacBook Air in March

However, as far as under-screen Touch ID goes, Apple likely abandoned it due to its slow authentication speed when compared to regular Touch ID. Although, if Apple does not incorporate this technology, the least it can give customers is a side-mounted Touch ID button that also doubles as a power button, just like the iPad mini 6.