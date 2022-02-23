Hyundai Staria MPV Officially Launched in Pakistan

Hyundai Staria, an MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle), was spotted in Lahore about a month ago, and while there were a few indications of its introduction, the company had kept it under wraps. However, it has been learned that Hyundai-Nishat has officially launched Staria in Pakistan.

The MPV is offered in four different versions, all of which are CBU (Completely Built-Up) units: the entry-level Staria 3.5L Automatic; the top-of-the-line model, Staria HGS 3.5L Automatic; and the mid-variants Staria 2.2L Diesel Automatic and Staria 2.2L Diesel Manual.

Model Variant Type Price Staria 3.5L Automatic Base Rs. 7,199,000 Staria 2.2L Diesel Manual Mid Rs. 7,349,000 Staria 2.2L Diesel Automatic Mid Rs. 7,749,000 Staria HGS 3.5L Automatic Top Rs. 9,2999,000

The company has imported a limited number of CBUs for booking at half their prices.

Surprisingly, the delivery time of the first three variants is just one to two weeks, while that of the top HGS variant will take one to two months.

The domestic market will see Hyundai Staria and Kia Carnival in direct rivalry, just like Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.

This MPV is priced more like a premium vehicle, and the HGS 3.5L variant with additional options is priced over Rs. 9 million. This price range comes with a lot of alternatives, from crossovers to the most popular SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, unless buyers are interested in a premium van.

More details and official specifications of the newly launched MPV are expected to be revealed soon by Hyundai-Nishat, which will explain what gives the Staria such a hefty price tag.

