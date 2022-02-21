MG HS Gets a Shocking Price Increase

In yet another ‘OMG’ revelation, Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan has reportedly increased the price of the HS SUV within two months. As per the official notification making rounds on social media, the price hike is due to the higher taxes on the Completely Built-Up (CBU) imports.

The company has bumped up the price from Rs. 6.6 million to Rs. 8.9 million, which amounts to an increase of a whopping Rs. 2.9 million.

Damage Control

The news comes from an official notification sent to a customer who booked the SUV on October 23, 2021. The notification asked the customer if they want to proceed with the new prices. It vowed to refund the booking amount if the customers back out.

It also offered to convert the bookings to the much cheaper MG ZS for willing customers. After the price hike in December 2021, MG ZS still costs Rs. 4.44 million.

Alternatively, MG Pakistan has asked those who wish to cancel the order, to contact the authorized dealerships to get their refunds.

Way Forward

The company hinted that the bookings for the locally assembled MG HS Essence will begin soon and that its deliveries shall be given priority. According to Pakwheels.com, MG’s local assembly plant is almost ready, and it will begin offering locally assembled cars in Pakistan soon.