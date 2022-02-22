Toyota Fortuner Legender Spotted Again in Pakistan [Video]

The new locally-assembled Toyota Fortuner Legender has been recently spotted and a leaked video has revealed its interior color scheme as well as the exterior that has also gotten a new facelift.

The top variant in the Fortuner lineup was previously seen alongside the Hilux Rocco in November 2021 and has been getting a lot of attention from Fortuner enthusiasts since then.

Toyota will keep selling the previous variants while this Legender will be offered as the premium version of the SUV.

Here’s the video, courtesy of Pakwheels.com.

As is evident from the video, the interior is two-toned, with maroon and black seating. Also, the dashboard has the infotainment screen placed below the air conditioner (AC) vents, as well as steering with multiple controls. The transmission and switches are in the central console, and the short video also previews a quick look at climate control.

The exterior of the car is black, and the video also shows the rear lights, new Legender badging, and five-spoke alloy wheels that look quite different as the previous alloys looked heavier but matched the profile of the vehicle perfectly.

Here are the features of Fortuner Legender:

Pricing

The new Fortuner Legender model comes at an ex-factory price of Rs. 10,842,000, and the Fortuner Sigma 4, 2.8 L diesel model costs Rs. 10,392,000. The Fortuner V 2.7 L petrol model is priced at Rs. 9,941,000, and the Fortuner G’s base 2.7 L petrol variant costs Rs. 8,569,000.

Considering the Rs. 450,000 difference between prices of the Sigma and Legender variants, it seems like people are more likely to buy the Legender trim as the Sigma 4 has been in the local market for quite some time now.

