Meta Smartwatch With Detachable Display Revealed [Images]

Meta filed a patent that came to light last month, showcasing a smartwatch with a detachable display, called the Meta Band. Someone took the time out to create 3D renders of the watch to give fans an insight into what a Meta-branded smartwatch may look like.

The renders were created by Sarang Sheth and posted on Yanko Design, illustrating a non-traditional design with strings instead of a strap, allowing users to wear the device comfortably for long periods.

ALSO READ First Phase of Parliament’s Digitalization to be Completed by January 2023

The smartwatch renders feature the Meta branding with a large display and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

ALSO READ vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

The blend of cameras and Meta is enough to sound the alarms, given the company’s track record. The back camera of the watch is hidden when the display is put back into its frame, while the front camera will come in handy for video chats and vlogging.

The renders show a better quality camera unit at the rear of the smartwatch. Even with the latest technology, it is near-impossible to fit a good camera into a tiny hole punch of a smartwatch display.

Meta is also expected to go all-in with Facebook and Instagram integrations, which will allow users to quickly convert images taken through the Meta Band to be posted directly to social media.

The Meta Band could become a possible gateway towards the Metaverse, similar to AR displays currently in the works.