First Phase of Parliament’s Digitalization to be Completed by January 2023

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, the first phase of the President Initiative for Cyber efficient Parliament will be completed in January 2023.

The total cost of the President’s Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament (PICEP) project is Rs. 1950 million and Rs. 120 million rupees have been approved for the current financial year. The project was approved by the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) on 27 May 2021.

Sources in MoITT say that a complete data center will be established in the Parliament for this project. Software and Hardware also need to be purchased for which the process has been started. To implement this project, at least 40 software modules for the core business of the National Assembly, Senate, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) are required.

All hardware components required for the software application will be presented. Independent components of the project like SIS, Audio, and Video Streaming systems and screens will be implemented in 2022-2023.

According to MoITT officials, the hiring process has been started for the cyber efficient Parliament project. A total of 50 jobs have been created for this project out of which five to six persons have been hired to date.

The President Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament (PICEP) is four years project, and its objectives are to enhance the institutional capabilities of the Parliamentary System, including the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Senate, and National Assembly to perform their functions. This shall be done through the use of Information and Communications Technology with the help of the latest tools and technologies. This will also help Parliament to evolve towards preparedness of environment with reduced carbon footprints.