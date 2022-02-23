PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Qualifier Live – 23 Feb 2022

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will come face to face in the 31st and first playoffs stage encounter scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, 23 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Just hours before the clash, Multan Sultans suffered a huge blow as Tim David tested positive for coronavirus. Now, there’s even more responsibility on Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood.

The opening pair will be facing Shaheen Shah Afridi who is known for his exploits with the new ball. The Qalandars will be hoping for Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead from the front. Qalandars will miss the services of star Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan, who is busy with national commitments.

The encounter between the two teams will be broadcasted live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live streaming can also be watched on the Cricwick app, Daraz app, and Tapmad Tv.

Ball-by-ball updates and live commentary of the match can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.