Realme Pad Mini’s Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch

Last year Realme had announced its first-ever tablet called the Realme Pad. The tablet came equipped with some major specs that included a 10.4″ display, a Helio G80 chipset, and a 7,100mAh battery, under the hood.

Recent reports suggest that the company is currently working to launch a more affordable version of the Realme Pad in India. The device might arrive with the model number RMP2105 and under the moniker of Realme Pad Mini.

While the company has not yet confirmed its plans to launch the new budget tablet, some key specifications along with the design render of the tablet have been leaked online.

Realme Pad Mini Specifications (Rumored)

As per the leaks, the Realme Pad Mini is expected to come with an 8.7″ display and will be powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset under the hood. In terms of storage, it will pack 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage.

The leaks further suggest that it will be housing a 6,400mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, similar to what we got with the Realme Pad.

For photography, the tablet will house an 8MP primary lens on the rear and a 5MP selfie snapper. The leaked renders showcase the silver edition of the device. The renders reveal that the device lacks an LED flash for its rear camera, while the left spine of the Realme Pad Mini appears to be equipped with a power key and a volume rocker.

However, a render showcasing the front of the Realme Pad Mini is yet to appear. With a couple of certifications such as India’s BIS, Europe’s EEC (with RMX2106), and Thailand’s NBTC under the belt, it appears that Realme will be announcing the Pad Mini soon.