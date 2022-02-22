Pre-Order the ‘Next-Level’ Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

Pre-orders for realme’s ‘next-level power product’ – the realme 9i – are now open and will run from Feb 21 till Feb 25, 2022. realme announced the smartphone yesterday at an exciting price of PKR 36,999.

realme’s deep commitment to the democratization of technology is underscored with their tech-leap in the realme 9 Series that gets advanced features for an economical price point.

This commitment is carried forward with the latest smartphone in the number series – the realme 9i. Next-level power, stunning photography capabilities, and long-lasting battery life are only some of the main strengths offered by the new handset.

The pre-orders for realme 9i kick off on Monday, February 21, 2022, and brings an exciting offer to the table for consumers. As a special gift for pre-ordering the new phone, realme is giving away the realme Buds Classic with every order!

However, don’t wait too long to snatch this deal, as the pre-order window ends on Friday, February 25, 2022, and with it the exclusive Buds Classic bundle offer will expire.

The new realme 9i comes in two exciting color variants: Prism Blue and Prism Black. A single memory variant exists for the realme 9i which comes with 6GB RAM (expandable up to 11GB with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology) and 128GB ROM.

The realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor allows for a faster, smoother user experience with its 6nm Advanced Process which is further supported by the 90Hz refresh rate display.

The 50MP AI Triple Camera comes with multiple tools to help you capture the perfect shot such as a 2MP Macro Lens, and a 2MP Black & White Lens. The battery life becomes a worry of the past with the combination of the realme 9i’s 33W Dart Charge and its massive 5,000mAh battery.

So, head down to your nearest local mobile store and access next-level power by pre-ordering realme 9i!