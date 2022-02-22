Realme is Launching an Affordable Mid-range Phone Next Month [Images]

Realme plans on launching a new V-series of smartphones in China. The company’s CMO Xu Qi took to Weibo to confirm that the Realme V25 is expected to be launched this month. The smartphone will debut as a successor to last year’s Realme V15 handset.

The CMO did not reveal further details regarding the specs of the RealmeV25. The TENAA certified handset with model number RMX3475 is expected to debut in the Chinese market as the Realme V25.

The company is likely to present more teasers before its official announcement.

V25 is expected to feature a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a punch-hole design and an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels).

The device will be equipped with a side-facing fingerprint scanner, will be pre-installed with Android 12 OS, and run Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Realme V25 will feature a 64MP primary camera coupled with 2MP sensors. For selfies, the smartphone features a 16MP front camera.

The TENAA listing reveals that the device is powered by a 2.25GHz chip, which could be a Snapdragon 6-series chip. The device will feature RAM variations of 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB and internal storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB.

The device could have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The company has yet to reveal the pricing and other details of the Realme V25.