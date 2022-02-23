SMEDA to Develop Registration Portal for High-Quality SME Database

The government has decided to create an SME data bank to initiate development programs and extend targeted incentives where required in the future.

In this regard, the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority will develop an SME registration portal called “SMERP” under the new SME policy.

SME registration portal will help in the voluntary registration of sole proprietors, firms, and companies as per SME definition to create a centralized database of SMEs in the country. It will also help in integration with other business databases or portals for verification. The SME registration portal will work as an alternate verification tool for credit assessment and market linkages.

The SME registration portal will be integrated with NADRA, FBR, SECP, and other data-gathering agencies. SMEs may register at the SME registration portal and apply for an SME Size certificate, which will be valid for a specific period. SME size certificate will be issued free of charge for a limited period after which a nominal fee will be charged.

Along with SMERP, an online forum for consultation with SMEs will be established through which SMEs will be able to register their inputs on regulatory topics. The forum will be used to allow firms to access information on all business matters. SMEs can get information on business regulations, compliances, services, government incentives, etc. This forum will also help firms identify SME partners to coordinate joint fixed investments and other collaborative projects. This online forum will also help firms find suppliers and business service providers.