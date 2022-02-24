Peshawar and Islamabad Face-off in the All-Important PSL 7 Eliminator

Peshawar Zalmi will face-off against Islamabad United in the 1st eliminator of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 pm PKT on Thursday, 24 February.

Match Preview

Peshawar Zalmi will face a rejuvenated Islamabad United in a high-octane clash at Gaddafi Stadium tonight. Both the teams will be vying for the spot in the second eliminator where they will face Lahore Qalandars to get a spot in the final of the tournament.

Zalmi continued their winning momentum in their last match as they defeated Lahore Qalandars in the super over. They are on a 4 game winning run and will be determined to continue their fine form in the all-important clash. Zalmi have had some troubles with their squad as a few players have been ruled out due to COVID-19 but they still have a strong combination to trouble Islamabad.

United received the good news of Shadab Khan’s return to fitness and Alex Hales rejoining the squad for the play-offs. They have been in a terrible run ever since their top players were ruled out due to various reasons and they will be hoping that the return of their star players will spur them on and turn around their fortunes.

Peshawar are likely to name an unchanged XI while Islamabad are likely to make a number of changes with Shadab, Hales, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali all coming back and Will Jacks getting his debut.

Match Details

Date Thursday, 24 February 2022

Time 07:30 pm PKT

Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Stream LINK

Check out the details of the match here.

Possible Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi possible XI – Wahab Riaz (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Khalid Usman, Amad Butt, Mohammad Umar, Arshad Iqbal

Check out Peshawar’s full squad here

Islamabad United possible XI – Shadab Khan (c), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Mubasir Khan, Marchant de Lange, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali

Check out Islamabad’s full squad here

Head to Head

Overall, the two teams have come face to face 17 times in the tournament. Zalmi have an upper hand with 9 wins while United have won 8. They last faced each other in PSL 7 on 17 February 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore which Peshawar won by 10 runs.

X-Factor

Wahab Riaz’s return to form has been one of the main positives for Zalmi over the past few matches. Wahab himself will be in high confidence as he bowled a brilliant super over against Lahore in his previous outing. Zalmi will be hopeful that their captain can lead from the front and put in another superb performance.

Islamabad will be ecstatic with the return of their leader Shadab Khan. Shadab was the prime candidate for the player of the tournament award prior to his injury and his contribution in all three departments for Islamabad was crucial in their early success. United will be hoping that Shadab can continue where he left off and spur them on to a victory.