Peshawar Zalmi’s Key Players & Coach Available For Eliminator Against Islamabad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed Peshawar Zalmi to include fast bowler Sohail Khan and leg-spinner, Usman Qadir to the playing XI for today’s match against Islamabad United, and both the players will be available for the selection.

Peshawar Zalmi were missing the services of three leading players (Usman, Sohail, Cutting) and one coaching staff member (Hashim Amla) after they tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will come face to face in the second playoffs stage encounter scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm on Thursday, 24 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

In light of the amendments of Health and Safety Protocols, which were proposed by the six franchises and approved by the PCB after consultation with the Medical Advisory Panel, Usman Qadri, Sohail Khan, and Alex Hales are available for tonight’s match.

It is also reported that Peshawar Zalmi’s batting coach, Hashim Amla has also recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for the first Eliminator.