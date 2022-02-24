Realme GT Neo 3’s Design and Specs Leaked

Realme had launched the GT 2 series last month in China, and recent reports reveal that the company is working towards launching its predecessor under the moniker Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition.

Previously, details of the upcoming Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition surfaced online and now information on the non-gaming vanilla variant seems to be fueling speculations. The phone might come under the Realme GT Neo3 and is expected to launch a few months from now.

While, according to the information shared by @OnLeaks and Zollege, the phone will be unveiled on July 31st and might arrive with a price tag of $340 (~€300). Speculations suggest that this price involves some launch day promo as it would have been quite low otherwise.

Under the hood, the vanilla GT Neo3 is expected to use the Snapdragon 888 chipset. As for the Gaming Edition model, that one is rumored to house the Dimensity 9000 chipset, so it may actually prove to be the faster of the two.

ALSO READ Realme Pad Mini’s Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch

According to rumors, the GT Neo3 will come with an upgraded camera setup with Optical Image Stabilization. Additionally, for selfies and video calls, the device gets a 16 MP snapper. The device is expected to flaunt a 6.62″ display. In terms of battery life, the device is expected to draw its power from a 5,000 mAh battery which might support 65W charging while the Gaming Edition is expected to charge at 125W.