Realme Narzo 50 Gaming Phone Launched With a Large Battery for Only $173

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Realme recently announced the launch of the Narzo 50. The device is somewhat similar to the Realme 8i, with some changes under the hood.

Its main selling point is its low price coupled with decent specs (120Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging, etc), which make it a great phone for gaming.

Design & Display

Featuring a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, FHD+ resolution, and 600 nits of peak brightness, the smartphone features a dynamic refresh rate that goes from 30Hz to 120 Hz.

The smartphone is available in two color variations: Speed Blue and Speed Black.

A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is also included while the punch-hole cutout houses the selfie camera.

Internals & Storage

Narzo 50 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and comes with RAM variations of 4GB or 6GB and includes either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

The device boots Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.

Camera

The triple camera setup of the Narzo 50 features a 50MP main lens with two 2MP macro and depth sensors.

The selfie camera features a 16MP selfie lens.

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperDart fast charging.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is available for $173. The 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant is available for $205. Sales for the model begin from 3rd March on the company’s official website, Amazon, and other partners.

Realme Narzo 50 Specifications