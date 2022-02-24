Realme V25 Will Be Officially Launched on 3rd March

Realme is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone, V25, in its home country. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed via a Weibo post today that the Realme V25 will officially be making its debut on March 3rd.

Unlike most smartphones that are first introduced in China and later rebranded for the international markets, the Realme V25 will have it the other way around. V25 is basically a rebranded version of the Realme 9 Pro, that was recently introduced in the Indian market and is now being launched in China as the V25.

The latest poster released by the brand gives us a good look at the rear design of the upcoming Realme V25. As showcased in the poster, the rear panel of the smartphone houses a triple-camera unit headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. Notably, for the upcoming V25 handset, Realme has partnered up with the Chinese brand Forbidden City.

Realme V25 Specifications (Rumored)

According to the previous rumors, the Realme V25 is expected to support a 6.58″ IPS LCD Full HD+ display, which is expected to offer a high refresh rate. The display will also feature a punch-hole cut-out housing a 16MP selfie shooter. While the rear-facing 64MP primary lens will be supported by a couple of 2-megapixel lenses.

On the software front, the device is expected to run Android 12 OS on top of Realme UI 3.0. The poster further reveals that the device is fitted with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics and authentication.

Under the hood, the V25 could be powered by a Snapdragon 6-series 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and is expected to pack up to 12 GB of RAM with up to 256 GB of internal storage. It may bag a 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support. Additional features include, a speaker grille at the bottom edge, a USB-C port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Realme V25 will come in colors of, Dark Day, Peak Blue, and Aurora. However, as far as the pricing is concerned, there’s no information regarding that as of yet.