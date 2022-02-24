Today’s PSL Schedule for Eliminator 1 – 24 Feb 2022

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Two times champions, Islamabad United are scheduled to take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. The match will start at 7:30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The good news for the Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United is that the opening batter, Alex Hales, is expected to be available for the selection in today’s match. The hard-hitter’s return will be a massive boost for the former champions, who have been hit especially hard by injuries this season.

Islamabad United would hope that skipper Shadab Khan is fit to participate in the do-or-die clash as they missed his services in both batting and bowling departments.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi’s captain, Wahab Riaz has returned to supreme form after completing his 100 wickets in PSL. Wahab displayed brilliant performance in the last few matches and will be a threat to the United batters as the left-arm pacer had contained the in-form batter, Fakhar Zaman, in the last match, especially in the super over.

However, in the batting department, Peshawar Zalmi will hope the young wicket-keeper batter, Muhmmad Haris, to deliver another scintillating performance in the powerplay and to set the stage for the middle order batters. Zalmi will also expect the experienced Shoaib Malik to showcase his big match game in the much-important clash of the PSL.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Thursday, 24 February Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

