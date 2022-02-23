Islamabad United’s Star Foreign Batsman is Returning to PSL

Islamabad United’s hard-hitting opening batter, Alex Hales, has confirmed his availability for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

The right-handed batter, who had pulled out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue, will return to Pakistan tonight to represent Islamabad in the knockout games.

ALSO READ Australian High Commission Organizes Girls’ Cricket Cup in Karachi

The 33-year-old batter had tested positive for the COVID-19 at the end of the Big Bash League (BBL), so he would not have to undergo a three-day mandatory quarantine as per PSL COVID protocols. The franchise has confirmed to ProPakistani that the swashbuckling opener will be available for selection for the first Eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi.

ALSO READ Islamabad United’s Biggest Star Likely to be Available for PSL 7 Playoffs

Note that Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator on Thursday. The match, to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, will start at 7:30 pm.

More to follow.