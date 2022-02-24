US Imposes $55 Million Fine on National Bank of Pakistan for Money Laundering

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been fined $20.4 million by the US Authorities on the charges of violations of anti-money laundering regulations.

According to the official statement, the Federal Reserve Board announced a $20.4 million (Rs 3.6 billion) penalty against the National Bank of Pakistan, The board’s action is in conjunction with an action by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the New York Department of Financial Services has fined NBP $35 million for repeated compliance failures, totaling $55 million in penalties.

The US Federal Reserve Board had warned the state-owned bank earlier multiple times over the violations of anti-money laundering laws. In 2016, the bank and its New York branch entered into a written agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the New York State Department of Financial Services (US regulators). This agreement, inter-alia, requires the NBP to address certain compliance and risk management matters relating to anti-money laundering and the US bank secrecy law requirements.

This agreement also requires the implementation of the requisite systems and controls and the allocation of adequate resources to ensure full compliance with such requirements. The bank stated that it has undertaken significant personnel, systems, and process changes in its New York operations to address the identified regulatory weaknesses and ensure senior attention at Board Committee and Board levels, but a historically weak compliance culture will take time to change effectively and meanwhile, the bank remains vulnerable.

However, the bank’s US operations did not maintain an effective risk management program or control sufficient to comply with anti-money laundering laws. The board further issued an order to the bank for further improvement of its anti-money laundering program.

Previously, two leading banks—Habib Bank Limited and United Bank Limited—had also faced huge penalties in the USA on the same charges by this regulator. These banks had winded up their banking operation operations ultimately.